THE RECORD

Postdoc peer mentor program seeks applications

The Postdoc Peer Mentorship Program at Washington University in St. Louis is accepting applications for experienced postdoctoral researchers who would like to serve as a mentor as well as new postdocs who would like a mentor on both the Danforth and Medical campuses. The application deadline is Jan. 14.

Learn more about the qualifications and how to apply on the Washington University Postdoc website.

