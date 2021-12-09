THE RECORD

Preparation for medical school’s accreditation process underway

Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis held a kickoff event Nov. 18 to start preparing for a visit by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education in 2023 to retain the school's accreditation. David H. Perlmutter, MD, the George and Carol Bauer Dean of the School of Medicine, is shown speaking at the event, at the Eric P. Newman Educational Center. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)

Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis is gearing up for its upcoming accreditation process. School representatives will welcome members of the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME) to the Medical Campus Feb. 19-22, 2023, as part of the accreditation process, which determines whether an institution meets all expected standards.

Faculty, students and staff involved in the undertaking officially launched preparations with a kickoff event Nov. 18 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

