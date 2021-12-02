Search begins for new WUPD chief

Shantay Bolton, executive vice chancellor for administration and chief administrative officer at Washington University in St. Louis, has appointed a committee to identify candidates for the position of chief of the Washington University Police Department (WUPD).
Mark Glenn, a 20-year veteran of the department, retired in November after serving as chief for five years.
Kirk Dougher, associate vice chancellor for student support and wellness, will serve as chair of the committee. Other committee members are:
- Will Andrews, associate director of residential life;
- Danny Ecker, a sophomore in Arts & Sciences;
- Matt Erlin, professor and chair of the Department of Germanic Languages & Literatures in Arts & Sciences;
- Julie Flory, vice chancellor for marketing and communications;
- Deanna Wendler Modde, assistant vice chancellor and associate general counsel;
- Michael Paster, graduate student at the Brown School;
- JoAnna Schooler, assistant vice chancellor for community and local government relations; and
- John Ursch, executive director of public safety and campus services at the School of Medicine.
