Search begins for new WUPD chief

Shantay Bolton, executive vice chancellor for administration and chief administrative officer at Washington University in St. Louis, has appointed a committee to identify candidates for the position of chief of the Washington University Police Department (WUPD).

Mark Glenn, a 20-year veteran of the department, retired in November after serving as chief for five years.

Kirk Dougher, associate vice chancellor for student support and wellness, will serve as chair of the committee. Other committee members are: