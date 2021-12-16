Three psychology students recognized for their work

A view of Somers Family Hall, the psychology building.

Three students in psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis were honored for their research with awards and fellowships.

Angelique Delarazan is a National Science Foundation Fellow in the Complex Memory Lab run by Zachariah Reagh, assistant professor of psychological and brain sciences. Delarazan, a second-year PhD student studying memory and perceptual recall, is also the recipient of the Society for Neuroscience 2021 Trainee Professional Development Award.

Anne Claire Grammer is a university fellow working toward a PhD in clinical psychology. She works in the lab of Denise Wilfley, professor of psychological and brain sciences, and of medicine, pediatrics and psychiatry at the School of Medicine. Grammer received a National Research Service Award and a scholarship from the Academy for Eating Disorders. In addition, she is a winner of the Association for Psychological Science Grant Competition.

Clarissa Tardiff works in the Developmental Neuropsychology Lab run by Desiree White. Tardiff, who is working toward a PhD in clinical psychology, won the PheFree Research Fellowship.