THE RECORD

Three psychology students recognized for their work

Psychology Building, to be named Somers Family Hall.
A view of Somers Family Hall, the psychology building.

Three students in psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis were honored for their research with awards and fellowships.

Angelique Delarazan is a National Science Foundation Fellow in the Complex Memory Lab run by Zachariah Reagh, assistant professor of psychological and brain sciences. Delarazan, a second-year PhD student studying memory and perceptual recall, is also the recipient of the Society for Neuroscience 2021 Trainee Professional Development Award.

Anne Claire Grammer is a university fellow working toward a PhD in clinical psychology. She works in the lab of Denise Wilfley, professor of psychological and brain sciences, and of medicine, pediatrics and psychiatry at the School of Medicine. Grammer received a National Research Service Award and a scholarship from the Academy for Eating Disorders. In addition, she is a winner of the Association for Psychological Science Grant Competition.

Clarissa Tardiff works in the Developmental Neuropsychology Lab run by Desiree White. Tardiff, who is working toward a PhD in clinical psychology, won the PheFree Research Fellowship.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Parking reminders for winter break

Postdoc peer mentor program seeks applications

Holiday lights recycling drive on campus

Notables

Three psychology students recognized for their work

Harris wins Horizon Award

Steering committee formed to guide efforts for Black youth in St. Louis

Obituaries

Mark S. Weil, emeritus professor of art history, 82

Colin Eugene Kluender, DBBS grad student, 26

Memorial service set for Mel Brown

Research Wire

Vierstra receives NIH grant

Levin wins NIH grant

Kerschensteiner to research visual pathways

The View From Here

12.15.21

12.06.21

11.22.21

Washington People

Building bridges with computer science

Arpita Bose

Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20