Vierstra receives NIH grant

Richard Vierstra, the George and Charmaine Mallinckrodt Professor of Biology in Arts & Sciences, received a $62,707 supplemental grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for a high-throughput centrifuge and high-performance incubator shaker. The award supports Vierstra’s ongoing project titled “Phytochromes: Structural Perspectives on Photoactivation and Signaling.”
