Apply for Newman Exploration Travel Fund

The NEXT Fund has supported travel to destinations ranging from Kenya to Germany to Vietnam.

Washington University Libraries is now accepting applications for the 2022 Newman Exploration Travel (NEXT) Fund.

This innovative program provides travel funds of up to $10,000 per recipient to two students, one faculty member and one staff member studying or working full time on the Danforth, North or West campuses.

Applications are due by March 6 and must include a budget and written proposal. For full details, visit the University Libraries website.

