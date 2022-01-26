Apply for Newman Exploration Travel Fund

Washington University Libraries is now accepting applications for the 2022 Newman Exploration Travel (NEXT) Fund.
This innovative program provides travel funds of up to $10,000 per recipient to two students, one faculty member and one staff member studying or working full time on the Danforth, North or West campuses.
Applications are due by March 6 and must include a budget and written proposal. For full details, visit the University Libraries website.
