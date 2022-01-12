Blood drives scheduled

According to the Red Cross, the blood supply has reached dangerously low levels. Those who are eligible to donate blood are urged to do so to help overcome the shortage. Upcoming blood drives on the Washington University Medical Campus include:
- 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19 — Medical Campus, north-south link
- 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 21 — Medical Campus, north-south link
- 7 a.m.-6 p.m. March 21 — Medical Campus, north-south link.
Donors can schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org before arriving at the blood drives.
In addition, a blood drive will take place 9 a.m.-6 p.m. March 29 in the Athletic Complex on the Danforth Campus.
