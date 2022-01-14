Center for the Humanities names faculty fellows

The Center for the Humanities in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis recently announced its 2022-23 cohort of faculty fellows.

The fellows are: Javier García-Liendo, Lauren Eldridge Stewart and Lori Watson (fall 2022); and Heather Berg, Stephanie Li and Samuel Shearer (spring 2023).

Faculty fellows spend a semester in residence at the center, where they receive the workspace, resources and intellectual exchange needed to make great progress on their research projects and books in progress.

