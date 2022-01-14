Center for the Humanities names faculty fellows

The Center for the Humanities in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis recently announced its 2022-23 cohort of faculty fellows.
The fellows are: Javier García-Liendo, Lauren Eldridge Stewart and Lori Watson (fall 2022); and Heather Berg, Stephanie Li and Samuel Shearer (spring 2023).
Faculty fellows spend a semester in residence at the center, where they receive the workspace, resources and intellectual exchange needed to make great progress on their research projects and books in progress.
Learn more about the fellows and their projects on the Center for the Humanities site.
