Cesarone named defender of the year

Recent Washington University in St. Louis graduate Gabbie Cesarone was named the 2021 D3soccer.com Defender of the Year and also received a First Team All-America nod.

Cesarone is the third player in program history to earn a major award from D3soccer.com, joining Lillie Toaspern, who was the 2014 Midfielder of the Year, and Lizzy Crist, who was the 2015 and 2016 Goalkeeper of the Year.

Cesarone graduated in December 2021 with a degree in biochemistry from Arts & Sciences. Read more on the WashU Athletics website.