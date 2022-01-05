THE RECORD

Goodhill awarded grant to advance brain imaging

Goodhill

Geoffrey Goodhill, professor of developmental biology and of neuroscience at the Washington University School of Medicine, has received a two-year $675,000 grant to enhance the capabilities of light field microscopy for brain imaging. The funds, awarded by the Brain Research Through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies (BRAIN) Initiative at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), will go toward establishing an improved approach to visualizing cellular activity throughout the brains of larval zebrafish as they swim and hunt prey.

The system will improve on existing techniques by allowing brain imaging of freely moving zebrafish in a relatively unconstrained environment. “The system we’re setting up is a better representation of natural behavior,” Goodhill said.

Read more on the Department of Neuroscience website.

