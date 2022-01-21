He named editor of Journal of Hazardous Materials

Zhen (Jason) He, professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named editor in chief of the Journal of Hazardous Materials.

For the past two years, He was a co-editor of the international journal, which aims to publish findings that “improve our understanding of the hazards and risks that certain materials pose to public health and the environment.”

He is also editor in chief of Water Environment Research, a journal affiliated with the Water Environmental Federation that focuses on applied water and wastewater research.

He’s research focuses on more efficiently recovering valuable resources from wastewater, both by improving existing technologies and developing novel ones.

“There are numerous hazardous materials in our daily life, such as PFAS, microplastics, heavy metals and coronaviruses,” He said. “I am excited to lead the journal to be a premier platform of knowledge that can improve our understanding of those and other hazardous materials.”

He’s three-year appointment took effect Jan. 1.