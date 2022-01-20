Llewellyn wins Fashion Scholarship Fund honors

Mackenzie Llewellyn, a junior pursuing dual degrees in fashion design and in entrepreneurship at Washington University in St. Louis, is among the winners of the 2022 Fashion Scholarship Fund competition.

Founded in 1937, the Fashion Scholarship Fund is the foremost fashion-oriented education and workforce development nonprofit in the United States. The fund awards more than $1 million in scholarships annually and provides emerging designers with intensive mentorship as well as industry networking, internship and career opportunities, professional development, and direct access to top companies and influential leaders in fashion and related business sectors.

Llewellyn, who previously interned for Jennifer Behr and Paula Varsalona in New York, is earning a bachelor’s degree in fashion design from WashU’s Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts as well as a bachelor’s in entrepreneurship from Olin Business School. She was among 123 award recipients for this year’s Fashion Scholarship Fund competition, selected from a total of 459 case study submissions.

The Fashion Scholarship Fund 2022 Live Gala is scheduled to be held in New York on April 11.