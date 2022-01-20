Majerus, Oh tapped to co-lead hematology division

Majerus (left) and Oh (Photo: School of Medicine)

Elaine M. Majerus, MD, PhD, and Stephen T. Oh, MD, PhD, have been selected to co-lead the Division of Hematology in the Department of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Majerus, professor of medicine, will direct the clinical operations, clinical research and clinical training aspects of the division’s work. Oh, associate professor of medicine and of pathology and immunology, will be responsible for the basic and translational research aspects of the division. They officially began in their new roles Dec. 1.

