THE RECORD

Majerus, Oh tapped to co-lead hematology division

Majerus (left) and Oh (Photo: School of Medicine)

Elaine M. Majerus, MD, PhD, and Stephen T. Oh, MD, PhD, have been selected to co-lead the Division of Hematology in the Department of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Majerus, professor of medicine, will direct the clinical operations, clinical research and clinical training aspects of the division’s work. Oh, associate professor of medicine and of pathology and immunology, will be responsible for the basic and translational research aspects of the division. They officially began in their new roles Dec. 1.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Take part in Hotchner Playwriting Competition

New tech services offered for students

Blood drives scheduled

Notables

Tague receives Harold Amos faculty development award

He named editor of Journal of Hazardous Materials

Llewellyn wins Fashion Scholarship Fund honors

Obituaries

Guido L. Weiss, professor emeritus of mathematics and statistics, 92

Mark S. Weil, emeritus professor of art history, 82

Colin Eugene Kluender, DBBS grad student, 26

Research Wire

Starting at the beginning

Nava, Wong receive career development grants

Wang receives NASA grant

The View From Here

Editors’ Picks 2021

12.15.21

12.06.21

Washington People

Building bridges with computer science

Arpita Bose

Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20