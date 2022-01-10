Midwest Climate Collaborative kicks off Jan. 28 during virtual summit

Washington University in St. Louis joins more than a dozen other universities, corporations, municipalities and nonprofit organizations as a founding member of the Midwest Climate Collaborative, which will be officially introduced during an online summit Jan. 28.
The collaborative is comprised of institutions with a shared commitment to climate ambition in the Midwest and will work together to advance associated actions throughout the region.
The Jan. 28 event will explore the collaborative’s mission and include remarks from Gina McCarthy, White House national climate adviser, and Aimee Witteman, deputy assistant secretary for intergovernmental affairs at the U.S. Department of Energy. A panel discussion also will take place, during which nonprofit, government and corporate representatives from across the Midwest will share insights and best practices pertaining to climate action.
To register for the free summit, visit the collaborative’s website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.