Midwest Climate Collaborative kicks off Jan. 28 during virtual summit

Washington University in St. Louis joins more than a dozen other universities, corporations, municipalities and nonprofit organizations as a founding member of the Midwest Climate Collaborative, which will be officially introduced during an online summit Jan. 28.

The collaborative is comprised of institutions with a shared commitment to climate ambition in the Midwest and will work together to advance associated actions throughout the region.

The Jan. 28 event will explore the collaborative’s mission and include remarks from Gina McCarthy, White House national climate adviser, and Aimee Witteman, deputy assistant secretary for intergovernmental affairs at the U.S. Department of Energy. A panel discussion also will take place, during which nonprofit, government and corporate representatives from across the Midwest will share insights and best practices pertaining to climate action.

To register for the free summit, visit the collaborative’s website.