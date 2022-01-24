Moyle wins Next Generation Investigation Award

Austin Moyle, a graduate student working with Michael Gross in the Department of Chemistry in Arts & Sciences, won a Next Generation Investigator Award from the California Separation Science Society (CASSS). The award supported Moyle’s participation in the 2021 CASSS conference, Practical Applications of Mass Spectrometry in the Biotechnology Industry, where Moyle presented a poster titled “A Workflow for Validating Amino Acid-Specific Covalent Labeling Reagents for Protein Higher Order Structure Elucidation.”

