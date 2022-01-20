Nava, Wong receive career development grants

Ruben G. Nava, MD, and Brian W. Wong, both assistant professors of surgery at the School of Medicine, have been awarded career development grants through the American Society of Transplantation . Wong received a two-year $100,000 basic science grant to study the role of fatty acid ß-oxidation in monocyte differentiation and function in heart allograft rejection. Nava received a one-year $50,000 translational science research grant to study the role of B cells in primary grant dysfunction after lung transplantation.