Nettles receives award from Society for Neuroscience

Sabin Nettles, a graduate student in the Department of Neuroscience at the School of Medicine, received the Pre/Postdoctoral Next Generation Award from the Society for Neuroscience in recognition of her outreach work introducing neuroscience to young students through the Brain Discovery initiative.
