THE RECORD

Rustenhoven named finalist for neurobiological research award

Rustenhoven

Justin Rustenhoven, a postdoctoral researcher at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named a finalist for the Eppendorf & Science Prize for Neurobiology. This international prize is awarded annually in recognition of outstanding neurobiological research conducted within the past three years by a young scientist and described in a 1,000-word essay.

Rustenhoven’s prize-winning essay, titled “A privileged brain,” is available online in the journal Science. The prize was presented Nov. 9 at the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Call for honorary degree nominations

Faculty Achievement Award nominations sought

Parking reminders for winter break

Notables

Yi appointed to Angelman Syndrome Foundation scientific advisory board

Rustenhoven named finalist for neurobiological research award

De Fer named director of Division of General Medicine

Obituaries

Mark S. Weil, emeritus professor of art history, 82

Colin Eugene Kluender, DBBS grad student, 26

Memorial service set for Mel Brown

Research Wire

Li receives Whitehall grant

Four neuroscience faculty members receive R01 grants

Goodhill awarded grant to advance brain imaging

The View From Here

Editors’ Picks 2021

12.15.21

12.06.21

Washington People

Building bridges with computer science

Arpita Bose

Rebecca Copeland: On learning to wear a kimono

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20