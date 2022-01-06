Rustenhoven named finalist for neurobiological research award

Rustenhoven

Justin Rustenhoven, a postdoctoral researcher at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named a finalist for the Eppendorf & Science Prize for Neurobiology. This international prize is awarded annually in recognition of outstanding neurobiological research conducted within the past three years by a young scientist and described in a 1,000-word essay.

Rustenhoven’s prize-winning essay, titled “A privileged brain,” is available online in the journal Science. The prize was presented Nov. 9 at the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.