Silberman wins Promega D.O.O.R.S. scholarship

Miriam Silberman, a microbiology major in the Department of Biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won a Diversification of Our Research Scientists (D.O.O.R.S.) scholarship from Promega. The goal of the scholarship is to recognize and empower underrepresented students in science, technology, engineering and math by supporting enrollment or attendance at an educational institution.
