Student Commencement speaker sought

Undergraduate members of the Class of 2022 are invited to apply to be the student speaker at the universitywide Commencement ceremony May 20.

Applications are due Feb. 7. Visit the Commencement website for details and application instructions, including submission of a video introduction.

