Tague receives Harold Amos faculty development award

Tague

Laneshia K. Tague, MD, assistant professor of medicine at the School of Medicine, has received the Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Award. A pulmonologist, Tague is being recognized for her work in understanding the role of genetics in patients’ responses to immunosuppression drugs following lung transplantation.

The fellowship award is given by the Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program of The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The award is named in honor of Harold Amos, the first African American to chair a department at Harvard Medical School.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

