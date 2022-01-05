The View From Here: Editors’ Picks 2021

Chancellor Andrew Martin delivers the State of the University Address Jan. 27 in Edison Theatre. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Students build small snowmen in front of Brookings Hall Jan. 28. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Mo Yu Kwong, technologist, examines a specimen Feb. 25 in the Cytogenomics Lab at the Pathology Department on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Students watch the “Covid Mysteries,” a play with a mobile stage presented by the Performing Arts Department, April 2 at Mudd Field. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Mattie Gottbrath, of the Global Studies program, and Karina Marin, a student at the Brown School, participate in Hostile Terrain 94 on April 7 at the Danforth University Center. Hostile Terrain 94 is a participatory exhibition composed of 3,200 handwritten toe tags that represent migrants who have died in the Arizona desert between the mid-1990s and 2019. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Dancers perform during the Washington University Dance Collective’s April recording of “Supper” in Edison Theatre. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
The Washington University Bears softball team huddles to cheer during a game May 1 at the Athletic Complex softball field. WashU defeated the Coe College Kohawks 7-5. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Johnathan Myers, associate professor of biology, teaches a class about microrefugia May 13 at Tyson Research Center, at the Global Earth Observatories or ForestGEO plot. (Photo: Thomas Malkowicz/Washington University)
Two graduates throw their mortarboards into the air in celebration May 21 during the 2021 Commencement ceremony for Arts & Sciences at Francis Olympic Field. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Graduates sit May 21 during the 2021 Commencement ceremony for the Graduate School and University College at Francis Olympic Field. (Photo: Mary Butkus/Washington University)
Black Lives Matter flags are installed on the Brookings Hall lawn May 25 in memory of George Floyd during the first anniversary of his death. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
The WashU women’s soccer team gathers at the South 40 clocktower for a brief meeting Aug. 17 as students prepared to start a new academic year. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
The incoming 2021 medical school class gathers for their White Coat Ceremony on Oct. 29 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
An evening aerial view of the Danforth campus of Washington University Nov. 8. (Photo: Washington University Facilities Planning & Management)
Flurries of golden leaves fall on the south side of the Gingko Walk on the Danforth Campus Nov. 18. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
