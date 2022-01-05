The View From Here: Editors’ Picks 2021

Mattie Gottbrath, of the Global Studies program, and Karina Marin, a student at the Brown School, participate in Hostile Terrain 94 on April 7 at the Danforth University Center. Hostile Terrain 94 is a participatory exhibition composed of 3,200 handwritten toe tags that represent migrants who have died in the Arizona desert between the mid-1990s and 2019. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)