Thorp to speak on science, democracy Feb. 8

Thorp

Holden Thorp, the Rita Levi-Montalcini Distinguished University Professor at Washington University in St. Louis, will speak at a free online event hosted by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC). Thorp, also a professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences, is editor-in-chief of the Science family of journals. He previously served as Washington University provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs.

During the public talk from 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 8, Thorp and others will explore such topics as “Does politics belong in the laboratory? Is science inevitably political or does politics hinder good research?”

Hosted by the UNC Program for Public Discourse and General Alumni Association, this Abbey Speaker Series event will bring together scientists from academia and publishing to explore the interplay of science and politics. To register, visit the Abbey Speaker Series website.

