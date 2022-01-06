Yi appointed to Angelman Syndrome Foundation scientific advisory board

Yi

Jason Yi, assistant professor of neuroscience at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has joined the scientific advisory board of the Angelman Syndrome Foundation, an organization that supports research on this rare disorder. His expertise on UBE3A, the protein that is lacking in individuals with Angelman syndrome, will advance the board’s work of helping to guide the research strategy for the organization.

“We were looking for specific expertise that was lacking in our board,” said Amanda Moore, the CEO of the Angelman Syndrome Foundation. “What we love about Jason is he is really strong at looking at UBE3A to understand more about Angelman syndrome.”

