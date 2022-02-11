Boyer elected to orthopedic surgery board

Boyer

Martin I. Boyer, MD, the Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the School of Medicine, has been named a director-elect for the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery, a nonprofit organization that establishes standards for the education of orthopedic surgeons.

Boyer will serve a 10-year term on the 21-member ABOS board, whose directors are chosen from among nominated members of the American Orthopaedic Association, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the American Medical Association.

