Day of Dialogue and Action set for March 29, 30

The Day of Dialogue and Action is Washington University in St. Louis’ dedicated time for its community to pause, convene and engage across roles and campus locations. The event helps build meaningful connection as faculty, students and staff reflect upon our shared values and lived experiences.

This year’s sessions will be held virtually March 29 and 30. The event’s theme, “What Does It All Mean? Making Sense and Meaning In a Period of Incredible Change,” will specifically address the university’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration details and session information will be shared soon.