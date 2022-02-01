THE RECORD

Day of Dialogue and Action set for March 29, 30

The Day of Dialogue and Action is Washington University in St. Louis’ dedicated time for its community to pause, convene and engage across roles and campus locations. The event helps build meaningful connection as faculty, students and staff reflect upon our shared values and lived experiences.

This year’s sessions will be held virtually March 29 and 30. The event’s theme, “What Does It All Mean? Making Sense and Meaning In a Period of Incredible Change,” will specifically address the university’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration details and session information will be shared soon.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Day of Dialogue and Action set for March 29, 30

Nominate student for Switzer award

Apply for Newman Exploration Travel Fund

Notables

Kipnis named an editor of medical journal

Setton receives 2022 BMES Christopher Jacobs Award

Lehman wins IDEA accessibility award

Obituaries

Carter Revard, of Arts & Sciences, 90

Guido L. Weiss, professor emeritus of mathematics and statistics, 92

Mark S. Weil, emeritus professor of art history, 82

Research Wire

McDaniel receives federal education grant

Martin wins NASA grant for air quality research

Colditz, Chang to study multiple myeloma

The View From Here

Editors’ Picks 2021

12.15.21

12.06.21

Washington People

Amanda Pope: leading with grace

Building bridges with computer science

Arpita Bose

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20