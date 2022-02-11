Electronic signature tool available to campus community

WashU Information Technology is offering a tool, DocuSign, that provides a secure method for collecting electronic signatures on documents shared between colleagues and collaborators within or outside the university.
The WashU DocuSign account is free for faculty, staff and students and can be accessed with a WUSTL key. Learn more about this sustainable signature process on the Office of Sustainability website.
