THE RECORD

Electronic signature tool available to campus community

WashU Information Technology is offering a tool, DocuSign, that provides a secure method for collecting electronic signatures on documents shared between colleagues and collaborators within or outside the university.

The WashU DocuSign account is free for faculty, staff and students and can be accessed with a WUSTL key. Learn more about this sustainable signature process on the Office of Sustainability website.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Electronic signature tool available to campus community

Staff invited to chat with Danforth Staff Council

Register for Spring into Motion wellness challenge

Notables

Six innovators named National Academy of Inventors senior members

Boyer elected to orthopedic surgery board

Davis, Maragh-Lloyd discuss legacy of Ebony and Jet Feb. 17

Obituaries

Binyam Nardos, instructor in occupational therapy, neurology, 39

Robert E. Kleiger, professor of medicine, 87

Carter Revard, of Arts & Sciences, 90

Research Wire

Ponder to study protein-ion binding

Reichhardt to continue cystic fibrosis research

Murch wins naval research grant

The View From Here

02.07.22

Editors’ Picks 2021

12.15.21

Washington People

Amanda Pope: leading with grace

Building bridges with computer science

Arpita Bose

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20