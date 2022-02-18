THE RECORD

Faculty invited to Gender Equity Month events

Misra

The Office of the Provost at Washington University in St. Louis announces its inaugural Gender Equity Month, a series of events to support and inform faculty.

Events include the March 2 keynote presentation “Creating Equitable Universities: Recognizing Faculty Workload,” with Joya Misra, professor of sociology and public policy and director of the Institute for Social Science Research at the University of Massachusetts; a panel on caregiving and the university’s family-friendly policies March 9; and a panel on Danforth Campus faculty gender pay equity March 30. Visit the Gender Equity Month events page to learn more and to register for the events. 

