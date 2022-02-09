Garwood honored with Walentik leadership award

Garwood

The Missouri Foundation for Health has honored Sarah Garwood, MD, with the 2021 Dr. Corinne Walentik Leadership in Health award.

Garwood, an associate professor of pediatrics at Washington University School of Medicine, is medical director of the school-based health center called The SPOT at Jennings High School, which she helped establish in 2015. The center offers comprehensive health services and helps young people connect to social services. She also is co-director of the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Further, she directs a rotation for residents that is focused on advocacy and community pediatrics.

