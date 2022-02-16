ISP’s Ruggirello recognized for STEM education work in region

Ruggirello

Rachel Ruggirello, associate director of the Institute for School Partnership at Washington University in St. Louis, is the 2022 recipient of the Outstanding Administrative Support Award by the National Science Education Leadership Association (NSELA).

The award is given annually to honor one educator who is working outside the classroom at school, district and city/county levels to promote excellence in science teaching and learning. Ruggirello will accept the award at the NSELA Summer Institute in June.

