THE RECORD

Jansen receives NIH grant

Silvia Jansen, assistant professor of cell biology and physiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, received a five-year $1.65 million grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for research titled “Regulation of membrane trafficking by coronins.”

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Executive Cybersecurity Leadership Program launches

Faculty invited to Gender Equity Month events

Parking team provides spring update

Notables

Engineering faculty, alumna named AIMBE fellows

Ances honored by Down syndrome society

ISP’s Ruggirello recognized for STEM education work in region

Obituaries

Campus grieves death of Arts & Sciences student Orli Sheffey, 19

Binyam Nardos, instructor in occupational therapy, neurology, 39

Robert E. Kleiger, professor of medicine, 87

Research Wire

Low-cost, 3D printed device may broaden focused ultrasound use

Jansen receives NIH grant

Valdez to help promote diversity in health research

The View From Here

02.21.22

02.14.22

02.07.22

Washington People

Amanda Pope: leading with grace

Building bridges with computer science

Arpita Bose

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20