Maher, Fields to research progression of colorectal cancer

Cancer scientists Ryan C. Fields, MD, the Kim and Tim Eberlein Distinguished Professor and chief of the Section of Surgical Oncology at the School of Medicine, and Christopher A. Maher, an associate professor of medicine and assistant director of the McDonnell Genome Institute at the School of Medicine, received a $2.8 million R01 grant from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This funding will support research critical to understanding the role of RAMS11, a long noncoding RNA, in the progression and treatment resistance of colorectal cancer.