McDaniel receives federal education grant

McDaniel

Mark McDaniel, professor of psychological and brain sciences, in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, was awarded $30,008 from the U.S. Department of Education as part of a collaborative research project, the Canvas+Terracotta LMS-Based Experimental Education Research Platform.

McDaniel, who is also director of the university’s Center for Integrative Research on Cognition, Learning, and Education, is the principal investigator in the Memory and Complex Learning Laboratory. He has two main research interests: prospective memory and education.