Mondal wins NSF grant

Debashis Mondal, associate professor of mathematics and statistics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, received a $73,789 grant from the National Science Foundation for his project titled “Markov random fields, geostatistics and matrix-free computation.”
You Might Also Like
Latest from the Record
Announcements
Brown School launches artificial intelligence certificate
Med facilities services moving to Mid Campus Center
Notables
Engineering faculty, alumna named AIMBE fellows
Ances honored by Down syndrome society
ISP’s Ruggirello recognized for STEM education work in region
Obituaries
Campus grieves death of Arts & Sciences student Orli Sheffey, 19
Binyam Nardos, instructor in occupational therapy, neurology, 39
Research Wire
Parai wins CAREER grant to study geochemistry of the deep Earth
Low-cost, 3D printed device may broaden focused ultrasound use
Washington People
Washington People: Leslie Zacks
Amanda Pope: leading with grace
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.