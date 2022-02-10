THE RECORD

Ponder to study protein-ion binding

Jay Ponder, professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, received a $152,775 supplemental award from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in support of Ponder’s ongoing project titled “Specificity and selectivity in protein-ion binding.”

