Jay Ponder, professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, received a $152,775 supplemental award from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in support of Ponder’s ongoing project titled “Specificity and selectivity in protein-ion binding.”
You Might Also Like
Latest from the Record
Announcements
Staff invited to chat with Danforth Staff Council
Register for Spring into Motion wellness challenge
Notables
Davis, Maragh-Lloyd discuss legacy of Ebony and Jet Feb. 17
Collins to discuss ‘Great Resignation’ Feb. 16
Obituaries
Binyam Nardos, instructor in occupational therapy, neurology, 39
Robert E. Kleiger, professor of medicine, 87
Research Wire
Ponder to study protein-ion binding
Reichhardt to continue cystic fibrosis research
Washington People
Amanda Pope: leading with grace
Building bridges with computer science
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.