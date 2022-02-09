Register for Spring into Motion wellness challenge

The Office of Human Resources is offering Spring into Motion, a wellness challenge running from March 7-May 1. Registration begins Feb. 18.
The eight-week challenge will encourage participants to adopt an active lifestyle while reaching wellness milestones along the way. Register through the WashU Wellness Launchpad.
