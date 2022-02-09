Reichhardt to continue cystic fibrosis research

Courtney Reichhardt, assistant professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences, received a $110,000 postdoc-to-faculty transition award from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF). This award is the next phase of an already-received grant from CFF, supporting an ongoing project titled “Investigating biofilm matrix in infections that continue after CFTR modulator treatment.”
