Staff invited to chat with Danforth Staff Council

The Danforth Staff Council invites staff members to take part in one of four chat sessions starting next week.

The council has multiple committees that work on issues from human resources to engaging with the St. Louis community. The council wants to ensure that it can accurately represent staff needs and issues when meeting with and advocating to university administrators.

Informal chat sessions will take place Feb. 14, March 7, April 11 and May 2. Space is limited; sign up to attend on the council’s website.