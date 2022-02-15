Ryan Valdez, a graduate student working with Petra Levin in the Department of Biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won a $105,033 Maximizing Investigators’ Research Award (MIRA) grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to promote diversity in health-related research.
You Might Also Like
Latest from the Record
Announcements
Electronic signature tool available to campus community
Staff invited to chat with Danforth Staff Council
Notables
Six innovators named National Academy of Inventors senior members
Boyer elected to orthopedic surgery board
Obituaries
Binyam Nardos, instructor in occupational therapy, neurology, 39
Robert E. Kleiger, professor of medicine, 87
Research Wire
Valdez to help promote diversity in health research
Ponder to study protein-ion binding
Washington People
Amanda Pope: leading with grace
Building bridges with computer science
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.