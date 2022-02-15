THE RECORD

Valdez to help promote diversity in health research

Ryan Valdez, a graduate student working with Petra Levin in the Department of Biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won a $105,033 Maximizing Investigators’ Research Award (MIRA) grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to promote diversity in health-related research.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Electronic signature tool available to campus community

Staff invited to chat with Danforth Staff Council

Register for Spring into Motion wellness challenge

Notables

Six innovators named National Academy of Inventors senior members

Boyer elected to orthopedic surgery board

Davis, Maragh-Lloyd discuss legacy of Ebony and Jet Feb. 17

Obituaries

Binyam Nardos, instructor in occupational therapy, neurology, 39

Robert E. Kleiger, professor of medicine, 87

Carter Revard, of Arts & Sciences, 90

Research Wire

Valdez to help promote diversity in health research

Ponder to study protein-ion binding

Reichhardt to continue cystic fibrosis research

The View From Here

02.14.22

02.07.22

Editors’ Picks 2021

Washington People

Amanda Pope: leading with grace

Building bridges with computer science

Arpita Bose

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20