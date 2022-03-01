THE RECORD

An to lead Biomedical MR Center

Hongyu  An, a professor of radiology at the Washington University School of Medicine, is the new chief of the Biomedical Magnetic Resonance Lab (BMRL) in the Division of Radiological Sciences. 

An is renowned for her expertise in magnetic resonance (MR) physics, pulse sequences and image reconstruction analysis. 

Read more on the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology website.   

