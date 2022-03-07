Antes, McIntosh to advance researcher management practices

Alison Antes and Tristan McIntosh, faculty in the Bioethics Research Center at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, received a $2.1 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to support a five-year project, “Program for Advancing Early-Career Researcher Excellence through Leadership and Management Practices.”
The project aims to address a gap in training the biomedical research workforce by providing early-career investigators with the leadership and management skills to foster rigorous, responsible research and create supportive, inclusive research environments. The program will be delivered via a novel online learning environment and will include peer mentoring and advice from experienced researchers. It will be open to junior faculty and postdoctoral researchers nationwide.
Learn more on the Bioethics Research Center website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.