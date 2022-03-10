Apply to join Danforth Staff Council

The Danforth Staff Council seeks new members. The council provides a voice for Danforth Campus staff members and advocates for their needs and concerns with university administrators.
Nominations are open March 14-April 1. The council will hold two informational Zoom sessions at 4 p.m. March 17 and March 31 for prospective members to ask questions and learn more. RSVP here to attend a session.
In addition, the Danforth Staff Council will hold its virtual spring town hall 2-4 p.m. Monday, March 14. Register in advance to participate. Topics will include Staff Council updates; news from the administration and Human Resources; Workday; parking; and WashU’s COVID-19 response.
