THE RECORD

Apply to join Danforth Staff Council

The Danforth Staff Council seeks new members. The council provides a voice for Danforth Campus staff members and advocates for their needs and concerns with university administrators.

Nominations are open March 14-April 1. The council will hold two informational Zoom sessions at 4 p.m. March 17 and March 31 for prospective members to ask questions and learn more. RSVP here to attend a session.

In addition, the Danforth Staff Council will hold its virtual spring town hall 2-4 p.m. Monday, March 14. Register in advance to participate. Topics will include Staff Council updates; news from the administration and Human Resources; Workday; parking; and WashU’s COVID-19 response.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Apply to join Danforth Staff Council

Students invited to apply to be a CDI fellow

Innovation award nominations sought

Notables

Tokarz honored by Focus St. Louis

Postdoc Sengupta wins research excellence award

Gateway Battalion cadets earn honors

Obituaries

Kathleen Ann Schneider, longtime staff in Arts & Sciences, 73

Michael J. Noetzel, professor of neurology, 70

Campus grieves death of Arts & Sciences student Orli Sheffey, 19

Research Wire

Antes, McIntosh to advance researcher management practices

Cohen to study gene expression

Semenkovich to study vascular diseases

The View From Here

03.07.22

02.21.22

02.14.22

Washington People

From the Congo to the carpool

Washington People: Leslie Zacks

Amanda Pope: leading with grace

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20