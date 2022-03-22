Ben-Shahar receives NSF grant

Yehuda Ben-Shahar, professor of biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, won a $190,388 supplemental award from the National Science Foundation for his project “Molecular mechanisms for signal-receptor functional coupling in phenomenal systems.”
