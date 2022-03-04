THE RECORD

Cohen to study gene expression

Barak A. Cohen, the Alvin Goldfarb Distinguished Professor of Computational Biology and a professor of genetics at Washington University School of Medicine, received a four-year $1.28 million grant from the National Institutes of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for research titled “Molecular properties of transcription factors that control cell-to-cell variability in gene expression.”

