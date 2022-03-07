Distinguished Service award nominations sought

Washington University in St. Louis staff members are encouraged to nominate colleagues for the 2022 Distinguished Service Honors awards. The nomination deadline is March 25.

School of Medicine staff honors include the Dean’s Distinguished Service Award, the Kelly Mullen Clinical Service Award, the Operations Staff Award and the Research Support Award. Danforth and Central Fiscal Unit staff can be nominated for the Gloria W. White Distinguished Service Award. Winners will be recognized during virtual recognition days in late spring.

Learn more about the criteria and submit nominations online on the Human Resources website.