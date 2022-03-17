THE RECORD

E-waste recycling, paper shredding March 22 and 29

The Office of Sustainability will be hosting electronic waste recycling drives and confidential paper shredding services at the Danforth and Medical campuses.

The Danforth Campus event will take place from 8-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, on Throop Drive near Knight and Bauer halls. The Medical Campus event will be 7:30-10 a.m. Tuesday, March 29 in the food truck area at the corner of Scott and Taylor avenues.

Items with cords can be recycled at these events, including computers and accessories; lawn and garden equipment; power tools; and kitchen appliances. Some items require a disposal fee due to hazardous components, such as TVs and computer monitors.

