Equity and Inclusion Council seeks new members 

Washington University in St. Louis’ Equity and Inclusion Council (WUEIC), established in 2020, is seeking members at large for the upcoming academic year. The council was formed to facilitate implementation of recommendations made in the university’s 2017 Commission on Diversity and Inclusion report and also generates policy and practice recommendations to advance an inclusive campus culture and make it a place where all have the resources they need to achieve the university’s mission.  

Learn more about the nomination and application process here. Nominations are being accepted until April 17; applications are due May 1. More information about WUEIC’s work can be found in its full 2021 community update and a brief executive summary

