THE RECORD

Fournier wins molecular spectroscopy award

Joseph A. Fournier, assistant professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, is the winner of the 2022 Flygare Award. The award is given biannually by the International Symposium on Molecular Spectroscopy to early-career independent scientists who showcase outstanding contributions in molecular spectroscopy.

Read more on the Department of Chemistry website.

