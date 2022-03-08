Fournier wins molecular spectroscopy award

Joseph A. Fournier, assistant professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, is the winner of the 2022 Flygare Award. The award is given biannually by the International Symposium on Molecular Spectroscopy to early-career independent scientists who showcase outstanding contributions in molecular spectroscopy.
Read more on the Department of Chemistry website.
