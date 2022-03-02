Grossman, Henderson honored by international blood association

The Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies recently honored Brenda J. Grossman, MD, and Jeffrey P. Henderson, MD, noted researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, with a 2021 President’s Award.
Grossman, a professor of pathology and immunology and of medicine, and Henderson, an associate professor of medicine and of molecular microbiology, were recognized for their work as part of the COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project Group, which helped to advance the science regarding therapeutic options for convalescent plasma.
Read more on the School of Medicine website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.