Grossman, Henderson honored by international blood association

Grossman (left) and Henderson

The Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies recently honored Brenda J. Grossman, MD, and Jeffrey P. Henderson, MD, noted researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, with a 2021 President’s Award.

Grossman, a professor of pathology and immunology and of medicine, and Henderson, an associate professor of medicine and of molecular microbiology, were recognized for their work as part of the COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project Group, which helped to advance the science regarding therapeutic options for convalescent plasma.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.