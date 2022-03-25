Guilak elected into National Academy of Engineering

Guilak

Farshid Guilak, the Mildred B. Simon Research Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and co-director of the Washington University Center for Regenerative Medicine at the School of Medicine, has been elected a member of the National Academy of Engineering.

Guilak was honored for his research involving the treatment of arthritic joints. His work has focused on uncovering factors that contribute to the onset and progression of arthritis, with an eye toward developing new drugs and stem cell therapies to treat various forms of the disease.

